There is much confusion over the declaration of the Class X and XII Board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). While some media reports state that the results can be expected around mid-July, a few others have confirmed that they would be declared only at the end of the month. Nonetheless, there has been a delay in the declaration of the said results this year, which has led to worry among the students.



“Our exams got over on May 24 and till now there is no update on the results,” said Ayush Patnaik, a student from Carmel English Medium School, Khordha, Odisha, who is awaiting his Class X Board exam result. “Due to this delay, we are worried that the new academic session for Class XI will start late and the teaching will also get delayed. We are not even sure if the courses can be completed on time,” he added.



Meanwhile, a student from Cohen International School, Krutisundar Mandal, who has appeared for the Class XII Board exam this year, shared, “The delay has impacted our admissions in a negative way. The students who are opting for admissions to private schools and colleges for higher studies are more severely affected, as many of these have started their admissions which are based on the Board exam scores. It has not impacted the students who are preparing for NEET, JEE or CUET very much, since they are more focused on the entrance exams than on their results.”



“Still, everyone is curious and excited about the Board results. We have strived hard and put in our best endeavours for the exams, so it is natural that we want to see how we have fared. Also, our future is dependent on it. But this delay may soon dampen the excitement, leading to a sort of impassion regarding the results. This waiting for the declaration is also causing a major distraction in students,” he added.



“I can say that the quality of management by CBSE is degrading. In the pre-pandemic times, it was very well-managed and organised. If a date was notified for the declaration of results or the commencement of an exam, the results were surely announced and the particular exam was definitely conducted on that date. But since the last two to three years, it has not been so. Yes, the pandemic years were chaotic and we understand that, but in 2022, everything was highly unorganised. This isn’t expected from the CBSE and such activity is affecting the students,” he said further.

So many state Boards have declared their results and many state universities and colleges have begun the admission process as well, points out Himanshu Borah, Founder and President of All India JEE NEET Students Association.

"Delay in results and no official confirmation on weightage system is giving more mental pressure to students who have already suffered a lot in last two years," says Borah and puts forth the following request to the concerned authorities — to declare the results urgently and consider best of either terms subject wise as the weightage system.

Woes of Class XII students

Dikshya Dibita Behera, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya, who is also awaiting her Class XII Board results, said, “There is a lot going on. Managing entrance exams and admissions along with the wait for the results is becoming hectic. We are anxious and curious about the results because they are important, and the delay is affecting our mental peace. I am preparing for CUET and it is true that I am focussing on it right now rather than on the results, but it is a burden nonetheless. If the results are declared around mid-July, it is the time when CUET starts. NEET is also scheduled for July 17. If by chance a student doesn’t fare well in the Boards, he/she might feel low over it and their confidence for the entrance exam will be affected. So, the sooner the results are declared the better so that we can plan our future accordingly.”



Ahwan Rath, who sat for the CBSE 2022 Class XII Board and is preparing for NEET-UGB said, “There is a lot of confusion. We do not know how we will be evaluated, whether CBSE will give 50% weightage each to Term I and Term II, or it will be the best of either term. The board exam results determine a lot of things. If I score 75% in the Boards, it means I have retained 75% of the syllabus, and I would understand that I have to put in more effort for the entrance test. I can evaluate my own performance and calculate how much more I would need to study in order to prepare better for NEET. But the delay is causing a worry.”

Teachers and principals are worried too

Not only the students but teachers and principals of the CBSE-affiliated schools are also concerned over the delay in the declaration of the Board exam results. Though they admit that the delay was expected since the exams started late this year, they are well aware of the problems it would create for the students and the disturbance in the academic calendar it would bring.



“The delay in the results is a ripple effect of the exams being delayed. Conducting the exams offline after two years was itself a challenge. And even then, CBSE has tried its best to speed up the process. The packaging and transportation of the question papers and answer sheets were carried out much faster than the normal pace this year,” said Pratyus Acharya, a teacher from St Xavier’s High School, Bhubaneswar.



“However, a delay has been still caused. It will affect the students in some ways. It won’t have much impact on the Class XII students as most of them are focused more on the entrance exams. But the ones who are waiting for their Class X results and will take admissions in Class XI will be more seriously affected. The academic calendar is already delayed, and these students will have lesser time to study the syllabus. Earlier when results were declared by May, they had about 10 months' time. But now it will reduce to seven to eight months' time, and it would be very difficult for them to complete the syllabus unless CBSE omits some percentage of it. There will also be a problem with admissions. But since the situation is unavoidable, everything has to be handled with patience. It will all be sorted within a month's time,” he added.



The principal of a CBSE-affiliated school in Chennai, who wished to remain anonymous said, “The exam dates were stretched and so the delay in the results was expected. The time taken to announce the results is only proportional to the time the exams got over. That was on June 15, and it generally takes a month to process the results. Most of the students who have appeared for the Class XII Board exams are preparing for the entrance exams. And in our school, we have already started Classes for Class XI so that we can prepare the students better. There has already been a huge learning gap due to COVID and with these early classes we are trying to bridge that and introduce students to new concepts before the actual Class XI syllabus can be taught.”



“But yes, I agree that the delay would affect the students. They would also be excited to find out their marks since the state Board results have already been declared. If the results could have been declared earlier, it would have been to everyone’s advantage,” she additionally stated.



Meanwhile, Sheela Rajendra, Dean, Coordinator and Director of the PSBB Group of Schools, said, “The exams started and ended late. And so the delay in the results was unavoidable. The whole process has been challenging. Nonetheless, I understand that there will surely be practical repercussions for the students. Due to this, the academic calendar has also been delayed. The admissions are starting late this year, even for the IITs. It is just unfortunate.”



Edexlive tried to reach out to the CBSE office for a comment on the matter, but none of the officials were available.