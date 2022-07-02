A permanent study circle for Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minorities in all the districts of Telangana — this is what Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao desires. An official press release put out on July 1, Friday, revealed the same.



A meeting was held by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with all welfare department officials and the functioning of Telangana's residential schools was reviewed, stated a report by PTI.



Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the state government has decided to implement upgradation of 86 (SC: 75, ST: 7 and BC: 4) residential schools into junior colleges, it said.



Chief Secretary Kumar instructed all the officials concerned to prepare a conceptual note on setting up study circles in all districts of Telangana. This note will then be submitted to the Chief Minister for further instructions.



The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officials to take all measures to ensure that clear guidelines for hygiene are formulated and training of cooking staff is taken up in all the residential schools, the release added.