The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the last date for submission of the online application form for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2022 till July 10, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The last date for online payment of the application fee is July 11 whereas the correction window will be open from July 12 to July 14 (up to 11:50 pm). The CUET PG 2022 will be conducted for admissions in central universities for the academic year 2022-23.

The NTA said in a public notice on July 2, that the candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy.

Students who wish to apply for the entrance exam can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the website cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on 'Registration for CUET (PG)-2022 is Live now' on the homepage

3) You'll be taken to another page where you need to click on 'Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022'

4) On the next page, click on 'New Registration'

5) Download the Information Bulletin and read it thoroughly

6) Read the information given on the page as well then go to 'Click here to Proceed'

7) Fill in the personal details, as asked and click on 'Submit'

8) Upload the documents as required

9) Pay the application fee

10) Download and take a printout of the application form confirmation page