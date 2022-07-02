The registrations for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main have been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The decision was taken after "persistent demands" from students, according to a statement released by the NTA.

Students can apply through the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Session 2 will be conducted by the NTA from July 21 to 30.

It is to be recalled that shifts one and two of the JEE Main exam were conducted earlier this week on June 29. Multiple centres across the country reported technical glitches in the first shift, including a centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The NTA had said that steps would be taken for re-conducting the first shift. However, by the time the second shift began in the afternoon that day, servers had broken down in many centres, and the shift could not be conducted at all.

Anxious students then demanded another opportunity from the NTA to give the exam. The application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 had ended on June 30.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the NTA said in a statement, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022).”

Here's how you can register for the exam:

1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link "Registration for JEE (Main Session 2) 2022" and then click on "New Registration"

3. Fill in the details required, and click on apply

4. Your application number will be generated

5. Return to the homepage and log in with the application number

6. Fill out the application form

7. Pay the application fee

8. Download the application form