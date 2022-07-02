About 21 candidates of the first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) who could not appear for the examinations due to server issues at the exam centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, lost their hopes for the new date as the exams of second shift students had already taken place.

The students are more anxious as the second session of JEE, which starts on July 21, is clashing with the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET) being conducted from July 14 to 20.

During the JEE examination, Posset Bhavan, the JEE examination centre of Aurora College in Abids, reported a technical glitch. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted only second shift students' exams again on June 30. The first shift students who faced the same issues while writing the exam and those who missed their exams have been completely ignored.

A new session of JEE, which usually takes place in April, is being scheduled for July this year. "We again paid fees for the new session on the last day of the registration as we didn't hear anything about the missed exam," said a student.

"The syllabus for both the exams is slightly different. Now, we have to prepare for both simultaneously," she further added. The students are worried that they will have to encounter a similar issue.