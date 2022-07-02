A coaching centre is being initiated by the Central University of Kerala to prepare students who hail from the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities for the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC.



Full-funded by the Centre, Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) will be running from the university's campus in Periya in Kasaragod.



Vice-Chancellor Prof H Venkateshwarlu informed on Friday, July 2, that the coaching offered will be of high-quality plus free of cost.



Students from the SC community who hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification and in the game group of 22 to 37 years are eligible to join the centre.



Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body which is under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has sanctioned a grant of Rs 75 lakh for the centre for a year.



Three specialist resource persons will be recruited for a monthly salary of Rs 1.15 lakh. Even serving plus retired officers will take special sessions.



Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence has 100 seats, 33% of them are reserved for female students, informed the vice-chancellor.



The application form is available on www.cukerala.ac.in and the Programme Coordinator is Dr M Nagarajan, an assistant professor in the Department of Genomics. The centre will accept applications till July 25 and conduct an entrance examination to select students. The result will be announced on August 29 and classes will start on October 1.



Applications should be addressed to the Programme Coordinator, Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), Central University of Kerala, Periya PO, Kasaragod, 671320.



A committee headed by Dean of Students' Welfare Prof K Arun Kumar will manage DACE. Dr Ambedkar Foundation is setting up DACE in 31 Central Universities, one in every state and Union Territory.