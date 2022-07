The former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday, July 2, gave a one-month ultimatum to the state government to improve the condition of government schools and warned that his party, Janata Dal (Secular) [JD (S)], would launch a protest in case no action was taken.

Kumaraswamy posted a series of tweets in Kannada quoting media reports and statistics, and sought to know how India can become a “Vishwaguru” (world leader) if the schools were in a bad shape, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The government should act immediately. Officials should be sent to the schools to take up the renovation of schools and provide all basic infrastructure. There is no question of keeping quiet if anything happens to even a child. If no improvement happens in one month, Education Minister (BC Nagesh) will face agitation," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

While taking a dig at the BJP government, he also said that it has tried to cover up the issue of leaking roofs in schools and added that 75,675 school buildings were in a dilapidated state.

"However, it is the pride of Karnataka, which is dilapidated," the JD (S) second-in-command alleged. He also said that students were going to these dilapidated schools while risking their lives and education has become a punishment.

The JD (S) leader blamed the Education Minister and officials for the pathetic condition of the schools. "Students go to government schools as they cannot afford the hefty fees in the private schools. Is there no value of the lives of students? Explain education minister," Kumaraswamy said.