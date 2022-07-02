The results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test have been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Those who attempted the examinations will be able to check the results via the official website of the board, which are, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

Follow these steps to check your results:

1) Go to the official website nbe.edu.in

2) On the homepage, under screening tests you will find 'FMGE'. Click on it

3) After being taken to a new page, scroll down and under June 2022 session, you will find 'Results'. Click on it

4) The results will appear on your screen with information like the candidate’s roll number, marks and qualifying status

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Do note, with regards to the individual score cards for FMGE July 2022 session, one will be able to download them only from July 7. And these will be available on nbe.edu.in.

Results of the candidates whose FACE ID is still under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been stated as ‘Withheld’.