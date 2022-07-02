While there seems to be no word yet on the announcement of results for Class X and XII by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students across the country face problems with registering for admission to colleges.

The results of the Class X and Class XII were earlier expected to be released in June, however, reports suggest that the results might now take more than 10 days. This delay has set off a chain of reactions, hampering the process of students taking admission in colleges that have already started the registration process for students.

Take Tamil Nadu for example, the state government has asked colleges not to close applications before CBSE Class XII results are announced. In just ten days, 2.88 lakh students have already registered for the Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science College Admissions and what has academicians worried is the lack of poor infrastructure to meet the rising number of admissions.

In Assam, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has directed colleges to complete the admission process for Class XI between July 1 and July 4. Similarly, the University of Mumbai on June 20, released the schedule for admission into all its affiliated colleges.

While earlier the varsity had decided to wait till the announcement of CBSE results, they eventually decided to complete the admission form filling process by June 25 and announce the first merit list on June 29.

Although the university did declare the first merit list, the cut-off scores saw a considerable drop from last year. Reports pointed out that this could be attributed to missing applicants from CBSE Boards due to the delay in the announcement of results.

On the other hand, leading colleges like Mithibai have started their own entrance test for self-financing courses, but there are several other courses that still rely on Class XII results for the admission process.

In other states as well such as Karnataka, classes have already commenced in Pre-University (PU) colleges from June 9, according to the state government’s order. Additionally, some reports stated that parents of CBSE students ended up flocking to PU colleges in the state to “block” seats for their children because they were worried that seats would get filled quickly.

Some students have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns. “CBSE, ISC and ICSE students are unable to fill the registration forms of universities and colleges because we haven't got our results yet. On the other hand, State board students have started their admission procedure. Isn't it unfair,” said Siddhi Patil in a post on Twitter.

Another Twitter user Yash Giri said, “It is just injustice for #CBSE students we're in a deep state of panic #CBSE has taken #boardexams2022 in 2 terms now we only request to bring out result soon or make a way for the admission in #MumbaiUniversity affiliated colleges,” in a post.