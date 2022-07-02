The registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for the September session exam in 2022 began today, July 2. Candidates can apply online through the official website, mat.aima.in .

The All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts the MAT every year, for admission to PGDM/ MBA programmes in various MAT score accepting colleges. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses that are offered by around 600 business schools. Candidates willing to apply for the AIMA MAT 2022 September session can register themselves online till August 29 for the pen paper-based (PBT) exam, while the last date to register for the AIMA MAT computer-based (CBT) exam is September 12, 2022.

The MAT 2022 PBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, while the AIMA MAT CBT 2022 exam will be conducted on September 18. The admit cards for MAT PBT will be issued on August 30, whereas for the MAT CBT 2022, admit cards will be issued on September 13.

Students who wish to apply for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website — mat.aima.in

2) Click on the 'Register' option and generate your login credentials

3) Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form with the required details

4) Cross-check your details and upload the necessary documents

5) Pay the application fee and print the challan

6) Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference