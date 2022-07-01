The next Vice-Chancellor of the Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has been named by the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and this has stirred up a storm. This is because the bill that nominates Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of the state-run varsities awaits his mandatory nod.



It may be recalled that the relationship between the governor and the state government have been strained.



Currently, it is the Governor who is the chancellor of all state-run universities by dint of his office. The term of the current RBU Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roy Choudhury is set to conclude soon.



Dhankhar has appointed Mahua Mukherjee, Professor in the Department of Dance of RBU as its next Vice-Chancellor, as stated in a report by PTI.



In a tweet on Thursday, June 30, he stated that as the next VC in terms of section 9(1)(b) of the Rabindra Bharati Act, 1981 he had appointed Mahua Mukherjee as the new Vice-Chancellor.



The governor also attached a recommendation of the government search committee for the post and said that he was choosing Mukherjee, whose name topped the list.



Reacting strongly, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The governor has once again proved he does not believe in democratic principles and federalism."



"While his consent is awaited for the bill passed by West Bengal Assembly appointing the chief minister as chancellor of the state universities, the hon'ble governor hastily announced a name as the VC of RBU. He did not bother to take into confidence the education minister and chief minister before the announcement. He is exceeding his brief," Ghosh said.



While Basu Roy Choudhury could not be contacted, a source close to him shared that he was not willing to extend of his tenure.