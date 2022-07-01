The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) began the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) on Thursday, June 30. The exam is conducted for admission into B Tech programmes of VIT-Vellore, Chennai, VIT-AP (Amaravati) and VIT-Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). The examination is scheduled to be held from June 30 to July 6, 2022, as a proctored computer-based test across 119 cities in India and 4 cities abroad (Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar). Candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with three hardcopy photographs to the exam centre.

VIT Vice-Presidents Dr Sekar Viswanathan and GV Selvam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rambabu Kodali and Pro-Vice-Chancellor S Narayanan supervised the entrance examination at the VIT Vellore campus on June 30. The results will be announced on July 8 and online admission counselling will begin on the same day, as stated in a report by ENS. Applicants within the one lakh rank are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B Tech programmes which are scheduled from July 8 to August 6.

The dates for counselling for the other ranks are July 8 to August 6 for ranks 1 to 20,000, from July 18 to July 20 for ranks 20,001 to 45,000, July 26 to July 28 for ranks 45,001 to 70,000, August 4 to August 6 for ranks 70,001 to 1,00,000. Applicants who secure more than one lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. The classes are likely to commence in the second week of September 2022.

Under the GV School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State Board Class XII exam toppers will be given 100 per cent fee waiver for all four years. Candidates with ranks up to 50 will be given a 75 per cent tuition fee waiver.

Additionally, those with ranks 51 to 100 will get a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 1,000 would be given a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver. The Class XII district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who study in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the Support The Advancement of Rural Students scheme (STARS).