The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST 2022-23) from today, July 1. Students can register themselves through the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

The admission process for TS DOST 2022-23 is conducted for students seeking admission into UG courses like BCom Hons, BBA, BSW, BA, BSc and BCom Vocational offered by colleges affiliated to Telangana University, Satavahana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Kakatiya University, Osmania University and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.

The admission process will be held in three phases, as stated in the official notification. The online enrollment for phase I began today, July 1 and will continue till July 30. A one-time registration fee of Rs 200 has to be paid for all colleges/courses of one or more universities. The TS DOST seat allotment for phase I is scheduled to be held on August 6.

The online registration window for phase II will open from August 7 to August 21, and students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The seat allotment for phase II is due to commence on August 27.

The third or the final phase of the registration process is going to be conducted from August 29 to September 12 and its seat allotment process will begin on September 16. The application fee for this phase is also Rs 400. The classes for the academic year 2022-23 will begin on October 1.

To register for the admission process, interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) To be eligible for DOST admission 2022, candidates must have completed their Class XII through the Telangana State Board or other recognised boards.

2) If you are eligible, visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in.

3) Fill in the application form with your personal and academic details

4) Pay an application fee of Rs 200 via debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI or wallet

5) Submit the form and save it for future reference