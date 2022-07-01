Delhi University (DU) has announced that practical examinations, viva voce and oral exams for undergraduate courses will be conducted in the physical mode by "strictly adhering" to COVID guidelines. There has been a surge in the number of COVID cases in Delhi lately as the city recorded 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, June 29, as stated in a report in PTI. Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections on Monday and Tuesday.

DU's Examination Branch, on Wednesday, issued a notification explaining the procedure that needs to be followed to conduct internal assessments, practicals, viva voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork.

The university said that internal assessment will carry 25 per cent weightage and semester examination will carry 75 per cent weightage. "The distribution of internal assessment marks shall be as follows: Attendance (lectures including interactive periods and tutorials) (5 per cent) written assignments/tutorials/project reports/seminars (10 per cent) and class test(s)/quiz(s) (10 per cent)," the notification stated.

The university also announced that all internships and evaluations of dissertations will be conducted in the physical mode. "Based on the practical syllabus, the practical exams for the undergraduate shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines. Practical and viva voce, oral (moot courts) examinations (wherever applicable); all such examinations shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to COVID guidelines," the notification said.

DU had reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining closed for two years. The university was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person practical sessions for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut down again because of the spike in the number of COVID cases in December.