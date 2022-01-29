As an initiative for the development of faculty members, a refresher programme on Emerging Issues in Indian Financial System was conducted at the Global Institute of Management from January 20 to 25, 2022 via virtual mode. This programme was fully funded by ISTE (Indian Society for Technical Education) under the faculty development initiative of AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education).



The inaugural meeting, which was held on January 20, 2022, was attended by Prof Pratapsinh Desai, President, ISTE and Col B Venkat, Director, Faculty Development Cell, AICTE. They highlighted the significance of updating the knowledge of faculty members through such initiatives. The principal of the institute, Dr NK Mishra, also highlighted the steps taken by the institute for imparting quality education. This refresher programme was aimed at discussing the various emerging aspects of the Indian financial system covering areas such as banking, capital market, derivative market, insurance sector, pension sector, corporate finance and so on. Faculty members from IIT, IIM and other eminent institutes acted as resource persons in this refresher programme.



A session on Health and Happiness was also conducted by renowned spiritual leader Swami Mukundanand who is also the founder of JKYog. Teachers from many states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa and so on, participated including many from Odisha.



The programme concluded on January 25. Prof Vijay Dattatraya Vaidya, Executive Secretary, ISTE, attended the valedictory meeting and praised the institute for showing interest in organising the refresher programme and encouraged them to undertake more such activities in the future. The executive director of the institute, CA Sangram Keshari Pattnaik, reiterated his commitment to making the institute a place for quality and value-based education. The participants also appreciated the contents and delivery of the week-long learning activity. Dr Munmun Mohanty, Professor of Global Institute of Management, was the coordinator of this refresher programme.