Apple AirTags, which are supposed to help you keep track of your belongings, are increasingly becoming a major tool for stalking. But Apple, known for its security feature, couldn't let this go on. They have now launched a Personal Safety User Guide. We explain what that's all about.



What are AirTags?

Are you someone who loses track of your own stuff? Be it keys or your bag, if you have the AirTags (a coin-sized device) attached to it, your phone will be able to tell you exactly where you've left it. Only the owner was supposed to be able to track the AirTags from their paired phone and Apple had claimed that this device does not store information.

Why is it a threat?

Over the past year, since it was launched, the AirTags have been used for a myriad of crimes, from burglaries to stalking to crimes against women — especially in the USA and Canada. Police officers have also come out and said that criminals are able to track the routines of the officers too.



Has Apple upped their security game?

Not really. The new Personal Safety User Guide is only for someone “who is concerned about or experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment”. You will find a detailed guide on how to use the AirTags existing security features and privacy features.



How bad is it for Apple?

Apple has always been known to provide better security and protect its customers' data. The security feature of the brand was one of the major plus points and the major chunk of its consumers came to Apple because they thought their data would be safer here. But if the AirTags stalking problem persists, Apple wouldn't stand very far from Facebook or Google, which have been time and again accused of breaching privacy and selling data to third parties.