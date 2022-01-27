Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, shared that as students of Classes X, XI and XII have Board examinations coming up in the month of May, schools for these students, in particular, might reopen on 1 February. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister has recommended the chief minister MK Stalin to reopen schools for all classes on the above date but the final decision is contingent on the CM giving his nod.

"Already, student performance assessment is happening at schools. While a discussion is going on about the next round of lockdown relaxations, we have recommended reopening schools for Classes X, XI and XII students by February," he said, as per a report in TNIE.

READ ALSO : TN's Illam Thedi Kalvi: Tirupathur and Ranipet districts take off, Vellore catching up

The minister also shared that Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme is lending a helping hand when it comes to making up for the learning gap of students of Classes I to VIII. Amid speculation, a few days ago, the minister had confirmed that Board exams for Classes X, XI and XII will be conducted by the state. It was in the last week of December last year that an announcement was made to state that tentatively, Board exams will be conducted in May. He had also announced back then that the state would conduct two revision tests, in January as well as in March. But the revision tests might be delayed since the schools have been shut due to spike in COVID cases.