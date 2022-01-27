The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has put out the Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Admit Card for 2022. The admit card has been released through the official website of MPBSE – mpbse.mponline.gov.in and schools are advised to download it.

The window for correction of details will be open till January 31 and students can make changes to admit cards on or before the last date. The class 10 board exams are scheduled to begin from February 18 while class 12 exams are to begin from February 17.

Here are the steps to download the admit cards:

Step 1: Access the official website of the MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Select the "Examination and Enrollment Form" link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new tab with MP Main Exam Admit Card 2022 link will open.

Step 4: Select the link and enter the login details.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Check the admit card for any errors before downloading it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future need.

According to the revised marking scheme for class 10 and 12, 80 marks will be awarded based on theory examinations and 20 marks will be based on practical and project works.