Karnataka's Education Minister BC Nagesh, on January 27, hinted at the re-opening of schools for the students of Class I to IX in Bengaluru. "Since COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru are coming down, I will seek an opinion in the cabinet on reopening of schools," he said.

In Bengaluru, the schools for Classes I to IX were closed as a precautionary measure amidst a surge in the Coronavirus infections. During the third wave, the COVID positivity rate was higher in Bengaluru than the state's average, Nagesh said.

"We didn't know how the third wave was going to unfold and keeping child safety in mind, precaution has been taken," he added.

The Minister also said that the education department is well-equipped to manage schools once they reopen. "If classes for I to IX are open, the education department is ready to conduct classes. The COVID cases have been reported in single to four digits. However, the pattern of the increase in numbers has been fearful," the Minister said.

Nagesh said that COVID cases were reported in more numbers at residential hostels. He said that COVID cases there have decreased ever since precautionary restrictions were enforced.

