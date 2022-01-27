Published: 27th January 2022
Banaras Hindu University begins admissions for MPhil and PhD programmes. Here's how to apply for it
The last date for submission of the online application is February 15, 2022
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun to invite new applications for admissions to its PhD, MPhil and the integrated MPhil-PhD programmes for the 2021-22 year. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to access BHU's official website – bhuonline.in – to apply to these academic programmes. The last date for submission of the online application is February 15, 2022.
Here are the steps to apply online:
Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU – bhuonline.in
Step 2: Register on the BHU entrance test portal (RET 2021-22)
Step 3: Select the specific programme you wish to pursue.
Step 4: The application form will show up on the screen. Fill in all the required details.
Step 5: Once the application is completed, a review page will be displayed. Select 'confirm' to submit the details if they are correct. Click on edit if any changes are to be made.
Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form.
Candidates have to ensure that the photo is passport-sized and in colour along with the signature. Both files should be in "jpeg" format that does not exceed 100 KB.