Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun to invite new applications for admissions to its PhD, MPhil and the integrated MPhil-PhD programmes for the 2021-22 year. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to access BHU's official website – bhuonline.in – to apply to these academic programmes. The last date for submission of the online application is February 15, 2022.

READ ALSO : BHU starts first-ever MA Hindu Studies course in India with 45 students. Here's what will be taught

Here are the steps to apply online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU – bhuonline.in

Step 2: Register on the BHU entrance test portal (RET 2021-22)

Step 3: Select the specific programme you wish to pursue.

Step 4: The application form will show up on the screen. Fill in all the required details.

Step 5: Once the application is completed, a review page will be displayed. Select 'confirm' to submit the details if they are correct. Click on edit if any changes are to be made.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Candidates have to ensure that the photo is passport-sized and in colour along with the signature. Both files should be in "jpeg" format that does not exceed 100 KB.