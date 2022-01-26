After job aspirants set a train bogie in Gaya on fire, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Government of India, on Wednesday, January 26, implored candidates to restrain themselves from destroying public property along with extending his reassurance that all their grievances will be resolved. Over irregularities in a recruitment exam by the public transporter, the candidates had gone on a rampage.

Earlier in the day, the ministry also suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) and the Level 2 exams after reports were pouring in of job aspirants resorting to vandalism in different parts of the country.

"I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property. Why are they destroying something that is their own? However, authorities will follow due process if public property is damaged," the minister said at a press conference, as per a report in PTI.

The minister's comments came in after it was reported that job aspirants violently protested in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Regarding the issue, he said that it is being handled "sensitively" along with the concerned chief ministers.

"I urge the candidates to put forth their grievances formally. Our intention is to resolve this issue quickly. A committee has been formed and it will examine representations by the candidates," he said.

As per a report in ANI, the union minister also shared that, "All RRB (Railway Recruitment Boards) chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and will listen to grievances," said the Railway Minister.

He shared that till February 16, students can submit their grievances before the committee and before March 4, the committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations. As per ANI, he went on to share that, "Exam was held in transparent manner and our approach is pro-students and main issue is how many candidates are shortlisted."

Earlier today, those protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam set fire to a coach of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express in Gaya. Several rounds of tear gas were released by the police to stop them.

On January 25, those who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results plus, many students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

It was on January 15 that results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.