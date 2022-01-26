The display of tableaux at Republic Day is certainly one of the highlights of the parade. This time, the Ministry of Education and Skill Development tableau was one to look out for. Because it showcased key aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its theme was Vedas to Metaverse. And this is what the Ministry of Education and Skill Development tableau was about at India's 73rd Republic Day parade.

The front portion of the tableau showcased the deep tradition and rich past of India with regards to the field of education, that too, starting from the times of the Vedas, followed by the revered Gurukul education system and took us through the journey of world-famous ancient universities like Nalanda, which, students from all over the globe would visit.

A part of the rear portion featured a glowing brain-like bulb, which was symbolic of innovation and creative aspects, as per a report in PTI.

Around the tableau followed a procession of students of different age groups. They displayed aspects like the joy of learning, skill development and special emphasis was laid on emerging technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Pictorial depictions of educationists and scientists — right from ancient to modern times — were also showcased on either side of the tableau.

Then, on top of the tableau was an LED screen and the videos that were shown were about start-ups, research and innovation, multidisciplinary education plus robotics and metaverse.