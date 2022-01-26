Actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan, has called for a detailed probe into the death by suicide of the Thanjavur girl who was pursuing her plus two.

The actor and politician shared that there are two versions of the reasons for her suicide — one that alleges that the student was forced to convert to Christianity while the other stated that she was forced to clean toilets.

He went on to highlight that parents send their children to educational institutions for education, not for training in religion or carrying out chores. Additionally, he called upon the police to conduct a fair and free probe. As per a report in IANS, he said, "The real reasons behind her death should be probed in an honest manner and the culprits should be brought to justice. The state government must take proactive steps to prevent such incidents in future."

Vijayakanth, who is also an actor-politician and Founder-President of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), said that the government needs to conduct a fair probe and bring out the truth. The former Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly also called on the police to make the allegations clear and take stringent action against the proponents accordingly.