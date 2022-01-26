Now, government schools students of Karnataka might just get to savour lime pickle with their midday meals. At least that's the hint that Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Umesh Katti, dropped when he said, as per a report in TNIE, "I will speak with the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education to decide on serving pickle along with midday meal."

The newly appointed District In-charge Minister Katti was unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at the grounds of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University (KSAWU) in Vijayapura on Wednesday, January 26. "I have to decide to consider the demand of Karnataka State Lime Development Board (KSLDB) Chairman Ashok Allapur, who requested the government to distribute lime pickle in midday meals," state Minister Katti.

KSLDC chairman Allapur said that, "Vijayapura is the largest lime growing district in the state, but the farmers are not getting enough benefits from the crop. The farmers will be benefited if the government prepares pickles from the Board and the same is distributed to the students in the midday meals scheme. Pickles will not only boost the economy of lime growers but it will also improve the immunity of the children as lemon has Vitamin C."

Katti pointed out that, "It is a good proposal and clearly considerable. However, the decision on distribution cannot be taken immediately without studying the availability and demand. In order to implement this, I will have to speak with the minister and department concerned."