Drones built by IIT Guwahati-based start-up Drones Tech Labs, will light up the event Kamrup, which is being conducted as part of the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, January 26.

The drones were an integral part of the relief efforts of the authorities in wake of Cyclone Amphaan, which struck parts of northeast India in May 2020. That, however, was not a one-off incident. The drones have become instrumental in dealing with various public health and safety emergencies in the region, such as the incessant flooding in Majauli and the dengue outbreaks in Kolkata.

The start-up, which is incubated at IIM Calcutta, has also developed a drone-based mapping solution to improve accuracy and precision in delivering aid without the need for Ground Control Points or GCPs. In addition to that, these drones come equipped with heavy payload solutions, enabling them to carry and spray 10-16 litres of water.

IIT Guwahati will maximise its efforts to provide drone-based services to the state and the region considering the difficult terrain. The present drone show at the R-day event will help in publicising this technology for the benefit of the masses," said Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

The company is now expanding its capabilities to the domain of Survey and Mapping, which might come useful in fields such as mining activities, where drones can assess the exact volume of a landmine with absolute accuracy. The drones also find various applications in the agriculture industry, and when combined with sensors and AI tools can make great headways in the area of smart agriculture.