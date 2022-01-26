The Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, a spokesperson for the national transporter said on Wednesday, January 26.

It has also formed a committee that will examine the grievances of those who had written the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed. After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. The RRB had also said that it will engage experts to evaluate video footage of students indulging in the protest and "unlawful activities" will be liable for police action. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

There were also reports of protests turning violent in some areas of Bihar, with students damaging railway tracks, setting a railway maintenance engine on fire, and allegedly pelting stones on police vehicles. The police has also filed an FIR against certain coaching institutions that have been issuing statements since the beginning of the protests, accusing them of inciting violence