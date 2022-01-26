Sangolli Rayanna, an Indian military Shetsanadi (solider) and warrior from the Kittur princely state of Karnataka, is going to be honoured by the state yet again. On Wednesday, January 26, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai announced that, at the cost of Rs 180 crore, the government of the state was going to establish a military school in the name of the patriot who fought the Britishers bravely.

On the Remembrance Day of the braveheart, the CM was garlanding Rayanna's statue and it is then when he shared that Rs 55 crore had already been released by the state government and by this year, the construction of the school would conclude. Talks are on with the Ministry of Defence to manage and convert it into a military school. The CM, as per a report in TNIE, also informed that hostel and other facilities are coming up on the 100-acre land.

It is the state government's intention to keep alive Rayanna's ideals of patriotism, integrity and valour in the current times, informed the CM and added that orders will be issued to ensure that the portrait of Rayanna is displayed in all schools and colleges as well. The statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, Kingdom of Kittur's ruler, is already present in New Delhi and they have written to concerned authorities to install Rayanna's statue as well in the national capital, he said.

The CM also said that two rounds of talks have concluded with regards to installing Rayanna and Chennamma's statues in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and this will be carried out soon.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol shared that, soon, a Sainik School in Rayanna's birthplace, Sangolli, will be launched. He also shared, "Sangolli Rayanna stood for the protection of Kittur dynasty, had fought bravely against Britishers and sacrificed his life. Many distinguished personalities have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country and Rayanna is one among them. He has the glory of introducing the Kittur dynasty to the world via his loyalty and patriotism. His memories will always be cherished from generation to generation."