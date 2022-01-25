Students who appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories Exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday, January 25, at the Bihar Sharif Railway Station, alleging discrepancies in the results. Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

"The Railway Recruitment Board has created a discrepancy in the results of Group D. Our future appears bleak now," said a protestor, Ajit Kumar. "People have gathered here due to which train services were disrupted for some time but now trains are running normally," says Mukul Pankaj Mani, Additional SDM, Bihar Sharif.

After the blockade of the railway track, a team of officers has reached the spot and efforts are being made to convince the agitated students. A large number of police forces, under the leadership of Additional Sub-Divisional Officer Mukul Pankaj Mani, are also present on the spot.