New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has several new educational projects that it hopes to implement and these will go on to benefit students and teachers of its schools, shared Satish Upadhyay, Vice-Chairman, NDMC, on Tuesday, January 25.

Sharing the details of the upcoming projects, the Vice-Chairman, as per a report in ANI, informed that the corporation is working to make education more inclusive via Atal Tinkering Labs, smart classrooms, language labs, digital libraries, auditorium upgradation, free stationery for primary students, cash prizes for meritorious students, online learning material for about 2,500 students hailing from economically weaker sections, Science Park, Teachers Resource Centre, bag-less classrooms, Nature Class, 100 Days Reading Campaign and a whole lot more.

The Vice-Chairman also mentioned that the current COVID-19 situation poses unprecedented challenges, especially when it comes to the education system. But it is deciding to consider the challenge as an opportunity and ensuring that it makes full use of technology for schooling at home for learners. These initiatives include online teaching in real-time; anywhere, any time learning for students; online assessment and parent-teacher meets (PTMs), staff meeting plus teacher training, NDMC's YouTube channel and more.

Primary classes (Classes I to V) are being upgraded to smart classes, they are providing OneSmart Board Based Smart Class, setting up of 14 Palika Tinkering Labs and One Nature-based classroom will also be set up in each of the ten NDMC or Navyug schools and this will be done by this financial year itself, shared the Vice-Chairman.

Ten meritorious students from Classes X and XII will be awarded cash prizes which will amount up to Rs 10,000 and free stationery will be provided for pre-primary and primary students.

NDMC has provided internet data packs of Rs 200 per month to Class X and XII students and on a pilot, distributed 811 tablets in Classes X and XII of four schools, he said. It is also in the process of providing tablets to the remaining students and teachers of the same classes.

Teachers Resource Centre for continuous professional development of teachers, Science Park at Tughlak Crescent in collaboration with the National Science Centre and Activity Centres for the primary wing of all NDMC and Navyug Schools will be developed. Bag-less classrooms are to be implemented soon and Nature Classes are already being set up to motivate students to read and write in the lap of nature, he informed.

To ensure that the gaps in basic language, numeracy and communication abilities of primary students are filled, NDMC has organised workshops with all Assistant Teachers of Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya and Navyugs Schools so that they can guide Class I and VIII students to follow the direction issued by Department of Education, Government of India and Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi for 100 Days Reading Campaign. For this campaign, NDMC provides students with books and links based on famous figures from Indian history and heritage.

NDMC is focussing keenly on restructuring the schooling system as per the New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said.