The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed Vice-Chancellors and principals of technical colleges to ensure that degrees and diplomas of African and Congolese students are issued on time to avoid any hassles for them while pursuing higher studies.

The directive by the technical education regulator comes after the Ministry of Education raised the issue of difficulties being faced by these students due to delay in issuance of their degrees post the completion of the courses.

"Ministry of Education has brought to our notice that African students, in general, and Congolese students, in particular, are facing difficulties in the renewal of visa and extension of stay due to delay in issuance of their degrees after completion of the programme in India," said AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the issue, the universities and institutes are requested to take appropriate action so that degrees and diplomas may be issued in time and students may not face any problem for pursuing higher studies in India and abroad," he added.