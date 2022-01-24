In just a matter of 20 days, over 40 million children have taken their first vaccination doses and this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, is a testament to their modern and scientific temperament.

It was during a virtual interaction with the awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) that the PM made this observation. What's more? For the first time ever, blockchain technology was used to confer digital certificates for 2022 and 2021 winners of PMRBP.

"Children of India have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination programme as well. Since January 3, in just 20 days, more than 40 million children have got the COVID vaccine," PM Modi went on to share, as per a report in IANS.

Even when it comes to Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, he appreciated the lead that the children had taken up and implored them to lend their support to Vocal for Local and Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaigns.

"This is the time to draw energy from the past and dedicate oneself to achieving great results in the coming 25 years of the Amrit kaal," said the PM and noted that PMRBP awards garner more significance since they have been conferred while the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Recalling freedom fighters like Birbala Kanaklata Barua, Khudiram Bose and Rani Gaidinilu, PM Modi said, "These fighters had made the country's freedom the mission of their lives at a very young age and had dedicated themselves for it." Citing the examples of sons of Guru Gobind Singh, especially their bravery and sacrifice, he informed that the Sahibzadas' sacrifice for India's civilization, culture, faith and religion is incomparable. He asked youngsters to find out more about them.

Start Up India, Stand Up India, Digital India, Make in India along with Jan Andolan of Aatmnirbhar India and other initiatives — it is the youth who is at the centre of all this and more for the government.

In the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, the PM highlighted India's growing prowess and pointed out how young Indians are the CEOs of many big global companies. "Today we feel proud when we see the youth of India excelling in the world of start-ups. Today we feel proud when we see that the youth of India are innovating, taking the country forward," he said.