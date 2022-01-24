On National Girl Child Day, which is observed on January 24 every year and is an initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Prime Minister Modi stated that girl child and her empowerment has been the priority of every development scheme that has been undertaken by the government and also emphasised that along with that, the focus is also on ensuring dignity and opportunities for them.

"National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister, via a tweet, even mentioned that National Girl Child Day is also the occasion to celebrate girl children and their accomplishments across various fields.

"In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti," Modi said. In another tweet, he said that the idea is to provide dignity as well as opportunities.