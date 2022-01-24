An online class conducted by a higher secondary school in Kerala was infiltrated by a miscreant who allegedly appeared half-nude while his head and face was covered, after which, the class was temporarily suspended at this school in Kasaragod district.

The miscreant used a fake IP address to infiltrate the online platform, officials said on Monday, January 24, as per a report in PTI. It was one of the Class XI (plus one) for whom the online class was being conducted when this happened.

After noting what had happened, the teacher asked students to leave the online classroom immediately. None of the students had misused the system, said the aided school's management. Meanwhile, V Sivankutty, Kerala's Education Minister, has directed that the officials conduct an inquiry regarding the same.

The Regional Deputy Director, Education, Kasaragod district, had already conducted a preliminary inquiry by visiting the school, officials informed while the police said that they haven't received any complaint from the management of the school yet.

Schools in Kerala were conducting online classes after the closure of the schools were ordered by the state government after it reported a spike in COVID-19 cases.