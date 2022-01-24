Though no hasty decisions or risks will be taken with regards to students' lives in the light of rising Coronavirus cases, Bratya Basu, West Bengal's Education Minister, shared that the state is certainly in favour of reopening of schools. The final decision, he said, rests with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As per a report in IANS, it was while inaugurating Neighbourhood Classes, the new project to conduct classes in the neighbourhood, that the minister, as per a report in IANS, shared, "The state is in favour of opening schools but not at the risk of the lives of the students. The decision will be taken by the chief minister."

The minister also indicated that the Government of West Bengal wouldn't like to open all schools at the same time instead, they will open them in a staggered and phased manner. "We want to minimise the spread of the virus among the students and we will take every possible step to ensure their safety and security. We are considering the opening of the schools in steps so that we can keep a check on the spread of the disease," he said.

The new initiative, devised and designed by CM Banerjee, is about conducting open-air classes in fields and playgrounds. Local government and aided school primary teachers will be taking these classes and they will be aimed towards strengthening the mental ability of the students. "As the schools were closed for more than two years, this will be an effort to sensitise the students so that they can accept the classes when the schools are opened," the school education minister said.