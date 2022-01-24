On Monday, January 24, Anna University announced the schedule of online semester examinations for undergraduate students.

As per the statement, the semester exams slated to be conducted in November-December 2021, were postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and now, will be conducted from February 1 and will conclude by the first week of March. From 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm — these are the two sessions that the exam will be conducted in.

On either Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, email or another source, a facility is to be created on any of the aftermentioned platforms for the distribution of question papers and answer scripts' soft copy, this is what the principals of various colleges have been directed to do by the university.

A hall ticket will be provided to students and once they complete the exam, they need to convert the answer scripts into PDF format and upload them to one of the platforms within 60 minutes of completion of the exam. Also, the answer script needs to be enclosed preferably in a cloth-lined A4-sized cover and needs to be dispatched by speed post, register post or courier service after addressing it to the principal of the respective institution, said the university. When the answer scripts of the students have been uploaded as PDF files plus the physical scripts are also received by the institution, only then they will be considered for evaluation, the statement said.