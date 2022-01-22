Even amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka has mandated that students write their exams offline. This decision applies to the 107 engineering colleges affiliated with VTU in Karnataka. In fact, students who have contracted COVID-19 have also been directed to take the exams. Internal assessment exams had already commenced from January 20 and the semester exams are due to begin on February 11.



According to a report by The News Minute, students are unhappy with the university's decision and are worried that the exams will cost the students precious marks in their final grades. Students have also claimed that the syllabus has not yet been completed, adding to their woes. They are accusing the varsity of not caring for the safety and well-being of the students and their families, when shifting the internal assessment online shouldn't be a problem.

READ ALSO : Despite Karnataka edu minster's statement, SSLC students skeptical about exams due to COVID, syllabus issues



In fact, TNM has quoted Avneet Kateel, State General Secretary and VTU in charge of the National Student Union of India (Congress), saying that college managements are allegedly threatening students to write the exams warning that if there is a later date, the question paper is likely to be harder.