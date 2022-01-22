Ahead of counselling for admissions to the JIPMER MBBS course on January 24, the hopes of admission under the Puducherry quota in JIPMER for 14 students selected in NEET-UG 2021 has run into rough weather after their names went missing in the list of Puducherry domicile students.



Puducherry Director of Health and Family Welfare and Nodal officer NEET Dr G Sriramulu has written to Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), DGHS to enable 'Puducherry Domicile' in the MCC portal which would provide them the opportunity for enrolling in the JIPMER MBBS counseling.



After these students gave a complaint to the Puducherry government along with documents and with the support of Puducherry students and parents welfare association President V Balasubramanian, Puducherry Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu has written to Dr B Srinivas ADG (ME) & Member Secretary of MCC, DGHS, to correct the anomaly by enclosing the list of 14 students. He clarified that the Puducherry government had segregated the list of Puducherry domicile students from the NEET-UG 2021 results published on the MCC-DGHS website and the same was published on the website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry.



This list of 5,025 students has also been forwarded to JIPMER. However, many students have reported that their names are missing from the list of students of Puducherry. On verification, it was found that the names of the said students were entered as Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh or Kerala instead of Puducherry in the field 'State/UT from where 12th/Equivalent Passed/Appearing' on the NEET application. Therefore, their names are missing in the Puducherry list, according to Dr Sriramulu.



JIPMER has been requested to permit all students of Puducherry domicile whose names are not provided by the government to the institute to enroll them in MBBS counselling after verifying residential proof issued by the competent authority. However, JIPMER has informed that they will send the list of 5,025 candidates only to the MCC for admission into JIPMER whose 'applicant state' is Puducherry.



Therefore, the students of Puducherry whose names are missing in the Puducherry list don't stand a chance to get admission in JIPMER and they are unable to enroll for registration for JIPMER-MBBS counselling. Under these circumstances, he also requested that a field for 'Native State' be incorporated in the NEET application so as to avoid such issues in the future.



According to V Balasubramanian, these students were born and brought up in Puducherry and studied in the UT up until Class X. Post that, they shifted to Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states to pursue their intermediate from schools that would give them a better chance at cracking NEET.



In a twist of fate, while they did do well in the entrance test, they find themselves in such a situation, says Dr Sriramulu. It comes as some relief that all 14 students have been enrolled under CENTAC for Puducherry students for admission in medical colleges in the UT.