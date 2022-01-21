In an attempt to further cement the relationship with its learners, especially those who are now alumni of the EdTech major, upGrad on January 21 announced the launch of upGrad Alumni Network (UAN).

Via this online community portal, all those who call upGrad their alma mater can find other alumni and connect with them over video meetings. Among other things, they can avail one-on-one mentorship, register for and attend alumni events, post and apply for jobs, gain access to resources library and so on. This, the EdTech hopes, will go a long way in helping their learners by offering them several career developments services.

Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director, upGrad called UAN "a game-changing moment" when it comes to supporting their online community, especially with regards to quick networking and career-building opportunities. “For us, the alumni are where we start our relationship (and not end). Hence it's overwhelming for us to see our learners, who are now working with large national and international companies, join the platform and share warm responses," he shared.

Kumar went on to add that they are creating an immersive and inclusive ecosystem for their alumni pool as their "trusted LifeLongLearning partner to empower them at every step in their career progression". "This platform is way more than just networking — it's a career engine to empower millions in their journey of finding a professional edge for themselves," he added.