Students of a government school in Bihar's East Champaran on Friday, January 21, protested before the District Magistrate alleging that the school's principal was charging money to pass them in the practical examination. A probe has been ordered in the matter.

The students of the district-level school staged the protest when East Champaran District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok went to the education facility for the inspection of a COVID-19 vaccination camp. They alleged that the principal is taking Rs 200 for giving passing marks and Rs 300 for full marks in Class X and XII practical examinations. The students claimed that the principal had taken money from students on Tuesday and Wednesday and some students have made video clips of it as well.

Following the incident, the District Magistrate immediately directed Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Saurabh Suman Yadav to investigate the matter. "We have taken the statements of students. We will cross-check with the principal of the school and then submit the report before the district magistrate," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school admitted that he has taken the money from students as conveyance (travelling fee). He also promised to return the money.