NCC cadet Anna Neha Thomas from SITAM College in Vizianagaram has been selected for the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi.

Neha Thomas, a second-year computer science undergraduate student, was selected for the Republic Day Parade scheduled on January 26. "It was an exhilarating experience. There were five rounds of stiff competition. Punctuality, discipline, drill exactness, personality, and excellence in hobbies, were all carefully evaluated during the online selection process," Neha said.

She is undergoing a final round of training at New Delhi by the NCC directorate. "It is a moment of pride for the people of Vizianagaram to note that Neha is one of the only two girls selected for the parade from Andhra Pradesh," said the director of SITAM Majji Sashibhushana Rao.

READ ALSO : Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

He said SITAM is proud of the achievement of Neha and emphasised that all the other students need to emulate the discipline exhibited by Neha. SITAM principal Ramamurthy and all the teaching and non-teaching staff extended their blessings and best wishes to Neha.

Secretary and correspondent and former MP Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and chairman of Satya Group of Institutions Botcha Satyanarayana congratulated Anna Neha Thomas for her achievement.