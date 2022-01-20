IIM Tiruchy will begin personal interviews for admissions from February 14 for those candidates shortlisted through CAT (Common Aptitude Test) Exam. The institute will carry out the admission process on behalf of nine IIMs, said a release from the institution.



IIM Tiruchy was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Common Admissions Process 2022 (CAP 2022) on behalf of nine IIMs in India, namely, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy and IIM Udaipur. These admissions will account for the batch of 2022-24 postgraduate programme.



The institute has gone on record to say that the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the Written Ability Test (conducted after CAT) to be done away with. Personal interviews are also slated to be conducted online. The decision was taken after a meeting of the directors of the nine IIMs.



IIM Tiruchy, the CAP 2022 Coordinating IIM, had already declared the CAT result to the shortlisted candidates on January 18 for the CAP 2022 Registration. The last date for the CAP 2022 registration is January 28. Following the registration, an intimation regarding the personal interview would be sent to the successfully registered candidates.



The personal interview had been scheduled across three weeks in three slots, with week one scheduled between February 14 to 19, week two between February 21 to 26 and week three between March 7 to 12. More than 16,000 to 17,000 students were expected to register for the interviews. The admission process to the remaining second-generation and first-generation IIMs is slated to be conducted separately and much earlier.