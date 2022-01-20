Amid the pandemic gloom, Birla Global University (BGU) has successfully placed students with an average CTC of Rs 8.45 lakh, the highest being Rs 22 lakh. Most of the students were placed in top-notch corporates like Tata Group, Godrej Group, ITC, SBI, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Adfactors Public Relations and so on. The highlight of the placement was that students bagged overseas jobs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Many of the undergraduate students were also recruited by USA-based companies for their branches in India. The students of Journalism and Mass Communication were also placed in top-rated media and PR houses with an average salary of Rs 5.40 lacs. The university was the preferred destination for major companies belonging to the fields of financial services, FMCG, investment, banking, IT, consultancies and so on.