The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), in Andhra Pradesh, asked its students to report back to campuses in a staggered manner as COVID cases continue to rise across the country. The varsity will be giving the first priority to the final year engineering students.

In a statement issued on January 18, University Vice-Chancellor K Hemachandra Reddy said that the final year engineering students would be asked to report to their respective campuses on January 23 and that their classes would start on the immediate next day. All other students would be called in a staggered manner. He said the university was also examining the possibility of holding online classes for those who were affected by COVID and unable to report to the campuses.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting Hemachandra held on the same day with the Directors, Deans (Academics) Administrative Officers and others. All students who would be attending in-person classes at the university are required to be vaccinated and produce their vaccine certificate on demand to the relevant campus authorities. The students are also required to strictly follow the necessary COVID protocols, failing which they would be asked to leave the campus without prior notice. The VC emphasised that all campuses under it should maintain a clean and hygienic environment — both in the hostels and in the academic blocks.