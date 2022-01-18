Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, on January 18, said that in-person semester examinations will be held in universities across the state.

"The university semester exams will be held in the offline mode. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the examinations," the Minister told ANI. He said that another chance will be given to COVID positive students who cannot give their exams due to their illness.

Yadav said that conducting in-person exams is better than offering arbitrary pass marks and promotions to students as many private companies and government organisations have refused to recognise such marksheets of students in the days prior to the pandemic.