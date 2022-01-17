Today is the last date to submit examination forms for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exam. Candidates who wish to receive certification must register for the exam on the official website at nta.ac.in.

This comes after the deadline to submit exam forms was extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 10, following representations from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their online application forms till 11:50 pm on January 21. They will have to pay an additional fee to make corrections in their application forms.

The timetable for the July 2021 semester examinations has also been released by the NTA. They will be conducted on February 18 and 19 in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 to 6 pm.