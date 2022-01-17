The Supreme Court, on January 17, sought a response from St Xavier International School, Bhubaneswar, on a plea of 24 students alleging that the institution illegally demanded money and put undue pressure on them to get their students admission in Class XI in order to get a good score in Class X.

The plea alleged that the students who agreed to pay the demanded amount and complied with the school's directions were awarded good scores while those who did not agree were given low marks arbitrarily. The plea seeks an inquiry against the school. The students wish to check their answer sheets and have sought directions from the court to the school management to provide them with the same.

The case was heard by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprised of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar. The Bench said, "Issue a notice. The counsel for the petitioner submits that in terms of liberty granted by this court, a copy of the petition has been given to the respondents. None appears for Respondent 3 (school). Accordingly, issue a notice returnable on February 14."