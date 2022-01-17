Kannada organisations and activists in Karnataka have criticised the state government's decision to grant Rs 320 crore for the establishment of a Sanskrit University. The release of funds for a Sanskrit University, at a time when Kannada University in Hampi is facing an acute shortage of funds, has left them fuming.

Kannada University had earlier requested the assistance of Rs 24 crore from the state government, it has almost been a year that the university has paid fellowships to students. The guest faculty were paid their dues six months ago and the cash strapped university has no money to provide retirement benefits to its professors. It was only last year, after a public campaign by Kannada organisations, that the government released Rs 3.52 crores to the university.

Shruthi HM, a software professional and a Kannada activist, told IANS, "There is a Sanskrit university in Sringeri. Has anyone studied admissions, results and demand there? We are not against Sanskrit. But, the government should clarify where the demand for such a university is?" The Kannada language activists have started a campaign 'SayNoToSanskrit'.

T Narayana Gowda, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, said, "We should remember the Gokak agitation which took place against conspiracy to impose Sanskrit in education at the cost of Kannada. To get the minimum amount (sanctioned) to Hampi Kannada University a campaign had to be launched. The priority of the ruling BJP in the state is clear. The time has arrived to unite against the imposition of Hindi as well as Sanskrit."

However, Karnataka BJP General Secretary CN Ashwath Narayan said that promoting the Kannada language has been the top priority of the BJP government. He said, "The Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada Development authority will have to present detailed project reports on funds (for Kannada University) and follow it up with the government. They can always demand for funds and get it from the government. They have totally failed on this front."

