The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has okayed the setting up of new departments in the areas of design, space science and astronomy, taking the total tally of departments to 20.

The design programme, which has been in existence since 2002, will be extended into a department of design. The institute is in the works to begin a Bachelor of Design programme as early as 2023. The design department will be headed by Professor Nachiketa Tiwari who is the current head of the design programme. The department will consist of a design cell to look after the needs of the industry in the areas of new product conceptualisation and development, product design, engineering design, branding, user experience and packaging.

Meanwhile, the Department of Space Science and Astronomy will be dedicated to the broad discipline of space, planetary, astronomical sciences and engineering. This is claimed to be the first department in India that would bring together engineers, astronomers, astrophysicists and planetary scientists who would contribute in areas of instrumentation for space missions and astronomical observatories, spacecraft design and space mission planning among others. The department will offer both undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

“These two new departments in the fields of design, space science and astronomy will facilitate new research and innovation in these crucial sectors and would broaden up the ever-expanding horizon of research and learning practised at the institute,” said Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.