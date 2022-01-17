The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session. Students can now submit their re-registration forms for the semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in before January 31.

This is the fourth time that the varsity is extending the last date of online registration. Candidates can re-register for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate programmes, postgraduate diploma programmes, and certificate and diploma programmes.

Meanwhile, the IGNOU Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021 has been postponed and the revised dates will be announced on the official website 15 days prior to the examination. The decision was taken considering the alarming and rapid surge in Omicron cases across the country, which has also led to weekend curfews and several restrictions on movement in multiple states.