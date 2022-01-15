The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has initiated a Master of Arts programme in Corporate Social Responsibility (MACSR). The programme will be open for admissions in both January and July sessions. January 31 is the last date to apply for the programme. Interested people can check their eligibility and apply at the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The programme is meant for CSR professionals or candidates who wish to work as a CSR professional. The programme duration is two years and deals with the concepts of CSR in a comprehensive manner and includes CSR fundamentals, process, links with development, implementation and handling of projects and projects, corporate ethics, governance and conflict resolution. Candidates can opt to get experience through project work as well.

The programme is suited for professionals who undertake CSR for their firms, development sector professionals and researchers and students who want to pursue a career in CSR.